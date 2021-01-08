Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Monero – Asian Wrap 8 Jan

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH's rising wedge teases short-term pullback

ETH/USD portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, following its pullback from the highest since January 2018. The quote recently bounces off an intraday low of $1,160 but remains pressured with over 3.0% losses since the start.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle 100-day SMA amid upbeat fundamentals

XRP/USD stays on the front foot while taking the bids near 0.3360 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote stays above 21-day SMA for the first time in over three weeks amid bullish MACD. Mid-2020 low becomes a strong support for bears to watch.

Monero Price Prediction: XMR defends crucial level and aims for $180

XMR has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since August 2020 and has just rebounded from the lower trendline at $135. The digital asset is currently trading at $145 aiming to hit the top of the pattern at $180.