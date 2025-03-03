Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP rallies as Trump announces ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $93,000 on Monday after rallying 9.53% the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied nearly 14% and 35% on Sunday. This spike in prices was triggered by Donald Trump’s announcement on his Truth Social platform of a US ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’, including Bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), aiming to boost America’s crypto leadership.
Bitcoin's rebound: Can bulls sustain momentum after a brutal five-day sell-off?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) shows signs of resilience after enduring a relentless five-day sell-off that saw the price plummet from the $96,400 impact zone to a low of $75,000. The steep decline breached key support levels at $84,200, $81,900, and $78,100, triggering widespread liquidations and exacerbating market fears. However, as March begins, bullish momentum emerges, hinting at a potential shift in sentiment.
Bitcoin Cash price rallies 7% as BTC, ETH, XRP struggle: What follows?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was one of the top-performing crypto assets on Friday, defying the bearish market sentiment to score 7% gains. On-chain data suggests the rally could be short-lived with miners actively offloading their reserves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP rallies as Trump announces ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $93,000 on Monday after rallying 9.53% the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied nearly 14% and 35% on Sunday. This spike in prices was triggered by Donald Trump’s announcement on his Truth Social platform of a US ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin bows into the weekend following tensions from Trump-Zelensky meeting
US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to discuss potential solutions for ending Ukraine's war with Russia. The fallout from the discussion immediately impacted the crypto markets, with Bitcoin (BTC) failing to recover the $85,000 level at the press time.
Bitcoin Cash price rallies 7% as BTC, ETH, XRP struggle: What follows?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was one of the top-performing crypto assets on Friday, defying the bearish market sentiment to score 7% gains. On-chain data suggests the rally could be short-lived with miners actively offloading their reserves.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH long-term holders and whales join retailers in selling activity
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Friday as long-term holders and whales joined small-scale retailers in broadening the selling activity.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.