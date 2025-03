Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Fintech & Crypto – European Wrap 18 March

The crypto market has been hovering in a narrow range for the past four days, adding just over 2.5% over the past seven days to $2.72 trillion. These are levels below the 200-day moving average, indicating that the balance of power is now on the sellers' side. It is an important signal line separating bull from bear trends. It is also noteworthy that stabilisation is taking place on reduced volumes, saying that the current position is fragile despite the positive performance of stock indices in the last couple of trading sessions.

Financial technology firms and cryptocurrency companies are actively pursuing bank charters under the new Trump administration, seeing an opportunity for expansion and legitimacy. These businesses aim to reduce borrowing costs, gain regulatory credibility, and increase their market presence by obtaining banking licenses, which were previously difficult to secure due to strict regulatory barriers.

Industry experts are drawing comparisons between Ethereum’s potential growth and the early success of tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. They argue that despite Ethereum’s current market struggles, its long-term trajectory could mirror the rise of these companies, making it a high-growth asset in the coming years.

