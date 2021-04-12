Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Chiliz & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 April

Ethereum price hit a new all-time high at $2,203 on April 12 but seems to have formed a robust resistance trendline. However, most on-chain metrics show that ETH is bound for a significant leg up.

Chiliz price steadily declined in a flag pattern for weeks, but it closed last week with a hammer candlestick. The successful shakeout below the flag’s lower trend line combined with the test of the 61.8% retracement of the February-March rally has positioned CHZ in a timely position for purchase in the coming days.

Bitcoin has approached the all-time high of $61,745 today, driven by encouraging news: Coinbase Global Inc., the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the US, will go public on the Nasdaq index on April 14.