Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 1 December

Cardano price reversal in the cards due to critical Gann time cycle. Extended oversold conditions increase the likelihood of anticipated reversal. A return too, and above, the $3.00 value area is incoming. Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change.

Bitcoin price is making a short-term run for the $60,000 psychological level in an attempt to move higher. Ethereum price inches closer to retesting the all-time high at $4,880 after rallying 22% over the past five days. Ripple price looks to collect liquidity resting above the $1.1 resistance barrier.

Plan B has reaffirmed Bitcoin price target of $100,000 in one standard deviation band in his Stock-to-Flow model. One of the largest asset managers, Fidelity Investments, plans to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF in Canada this week. Alex Krüger has placed the odds of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs by the year-end at 17%, as headwinds increase.

