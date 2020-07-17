Ethereum begins fresh consolidation although in a lower range following the bearish wave across the market on Thursday. For more than a week, Ethereum had remained pivotal at $240. The seesaw movements took place after ETH/USD rallied from June lows at $215 to highs in July highs around $245.

Cardano (ADA) recovered from the recent low of $0.1170 and settled above $0.1200 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1236, down over 4% since the beginning of the day, and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Friday.

Stellar's XLM tested $0.1054 during early Asian hours. This is the highest level in more than a year. By the time of writing, XLM/USD retreated to $0.0997, and thus reversed the gains from the start of the day. However, on a day-to-day basis, XLM/USD is still in a green zone with over 7% of gains.