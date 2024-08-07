Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 07 August

BlackRock files to add options to ETH ETF as Ethereum bulls ride the dip with heavy buying pressure
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2% on Tuesday as BlackRock files to add options to its iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). Meanwhile, traditional and crypto-native investors have been scooping up ETH after the dip from Black Monday's sell-off. ETH also appeared to have found a bottom and could be set to reclaim the $2,803 support level.
Bitcoin traders should watch these metrics after the market dump on Black Monday
Bitcoin (BTC) is up nearly 4% on Tuesday after recovering quickly from Black Monday's crash. As the market attempts a recovery, a few key metrics and indicators explored in this article could prove crucial in the coming weeks.
Ripple shrugs off recent losses and rallies 4%, XRP crosses $0.5000 resistance
Ripple (XRP) suffered a steep correction in the crypto market carnage on Monday. XRP slipped to a $0.4300 low, its lowest level since mid-July, on August 5.
PolitiFi meme coins surge as market anticipates Trump and Musk interview
PolitIFi meme coins, themed after Republican nominee Donald Trump experienced gains on Tuesday following a series of events around the upcoming presidential race, including an interview with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slated for August 12.
Ronin network recovers funds following white-hat hack
The Ronin network team alerted the public on Tuesday of a pause to its bridge resulting from an upgrade breach. The team identified the breach as a white-hat hack that extracted $12 million in ETH and USDC from its platform. While the funds are being returned, RON has risen by 3% following the announcement.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.