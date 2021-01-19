Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Dash – Asian Wrap 19 Jan

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle

ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time. Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.

BCH/BTC Price Analysis: Bulls on board with the W-formation

BCH/BTC is trading on the bid within a bullish 4-hour trading environment. Daily W-formation offers a bullish bias following the 61.8% correction. Further to the prior analysis, BCH/BTC Price Analysis: Daily upside extension in the making, the price action, as expected, is teeing-up for a bullish outcome.

DASH Price Analysis: DASH aims for a 75% breakout to $250

Dash is up by 100% since November 2020 and bulls aim to continue pushing the digital asset to new highs. There is only one critical resistance level before a significant 75% breakout on the weekly chart. On the weekly chart, Dash price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern and could see a breakout in the near future.