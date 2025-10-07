TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & BNB – American Wrap 07 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & BNB – American Wrap 07 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

ETH/USD breaks the channel, pointing above 5K

Ethereum has been rising sharply over the last two weeks after only a three-wave retracement from all-time highs, so it looks like a textbook fourth-wave pullback within an incomplete bullish structure that is now ready to resume. We’re seeing a break and push beyond the upper line of the corrective channel, suggesting price is stepping into wave five, so more upside can show up in the weeks ahead.
Chart

Where are retail investors as Bitcoin surpasses $124,000?

The crypto market capitalization in October reached a new high of over $4.2 trillion, while Bitcoin hit a record price of $126,000. However, this milestone has been achieved without significant participation from retail investors.

Chart

BNB hits record high above $1,280 as blockchain activity surges

BNB, the native token of the BNB Chain and widely used for transaction fee discounts on Binance, jumped more than 5% over the last 24-hour period, crossing the $1,280 mark to hit a new all-time high.

 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum eyes record highs, XRP validating bullish pattern

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum eyes record highs, XRP validating bullish pattern

Bitcoin steadies around $124,000 after hitting a new all-time high of $126,199 the previous day. Ethereum bulls look to push prices toward record highs, supported by strong institutional inflows.

Bitcoin edges below $124,000 after hitting record highs

Bitcoin edges below $124,000 after hitting record highs

Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $124,000 on Tuesday after notching a new all-time high of $126,199 in the previous day. Strong inflows into US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) continue to underpin demand.

Cardano eyes further gains as selling pressure wanes

Cardano eyes further gains as selling pressure wanes

Cardano remains on the edge, pulling back 1% at press time on Tuesday after gaining over 4% the previous day. The rising retail demand and declining selling pressure signals from the on-chain data align with the broader market optimism around the “Uptober” narrative. 

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE bears in control of momentum

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE bears in control of momentum

Hyperliquid (HYPE) extends its decline for the fifth consecutive day, trading below $46 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from a key resistance level. Derivatives data further support the bearish thesis, as short bets reach their highest level in over a month. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 