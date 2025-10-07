Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & BNB – American Wrap 07 October
ETH/USD breaks the channel, pointing above 5K
Where are retail investors as Bitcoin surpasses $124,000?
The crypto market capitalization in October reached a new high of over $4.2 trillion, while Bitcoin hit a record price of $126,000. However, this milestone has been achieved without significant participation from retail investors.
BNB hits record high above $1,280 as blockchain activity surges
BNB, the native token of the BNB Chain and widely used for transaction fee discounts on Binance, jumped more than 5% over the last 24-hour period, crossing the $1,280 mark to hit a new all-time high.
