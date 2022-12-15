Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price is seeing its final chances for recruiting new investors and clients to its platform and coin as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end this weekend with the final between Argentina and France. That is pretty much it for positive news to report on CRO, as the other dynamics from global markets are not working at all. With the hawkish Fed rate decision and the possible disappointment of the ECB this afternoon, another round of US Dollar strength could kick in and trigger a sell-off even before Christmas.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday. Experts at Santiment noted euphoria in the crypto market as Bitcoin and stablecoin outflows increased and whales scooped up assets off exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) price slid lower Thursday morning after the Fed and its FOMC rate decision fell mostly in line with what markets were expecting, although most analysts retained a more hawkish undertone. This has scared or at least triggered some doubt amongst traders taking their profits after the US CPI’s negative surprise. With today's four central banks producing announcements, markets will face heavy volatility before the more calm end of the year kicks in.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.