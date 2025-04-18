Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Binance Coin & Solana — Asian Wrap 18 April

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETFs total net assets plummet over 60%; Justin Sun says he won't sell ETH
Ethereum (ETH) traded just below $1,600 on Thursday following a 60% plunge in the total net assets of US spot Ether ETFs. Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun said that he won't sell his ETH holdings despite the sustained downtrend in the top altcoin’s price.
Binance Coin price nears $600 breakout as CZ reacts to BNB listing on Kraken
Binance Coin (BNB) gained momentum Thursday, surging past $590 as anticipation builds around its imminent listing on Kraken.
Canada launches world's first Solana ETF as $270M in staking deposits propel SOL price above BTC and ETH
Solana price jumps on Thursday as Canadian firm launches the world’s first SOL ETF, fueling bullish sentiment alongside $270 million in new staking deposits this week.
