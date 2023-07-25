FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: EraLend, Binance & XRP – American Wrap 25 July

zkSync Era lending protocol EraLend exploited for $3.4 million in USDC

Crypto crimes came down significantly over the past six months but did not come to a stop, and the latest victim is Eralend’s zkSync Era. Lending protocol EraLend, based on the Ethereum layer-2, was exploited on Tuesday, leading to losses worth millions of Dollars.
zkSync Era TVL
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, recently acquired a full stake in a regulated Japanese crypto platform with plans to expand to Asia’s upcoming crypto hub. Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), confirmed the exchange’s expansion plans.
 
Ducati, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, announced the launch of its first-ever digital collectibles on the XRPLedger. The brand chose XRP through the XLS-20 standard to expand its footprint in the web3 ecosystem.
Trending collections on XRPLedger from 3zyconnect
 
Crypto partners in your location