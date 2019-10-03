EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.

ETH/USD is range-bound during Thursday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.2 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid vanishing volatility and low trading volumes. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $177.40 with no clear short-term direction.

Looking technically, a strong move above $0.0150 is needed to improve the short-term technical picture and push the price towards the next barrier at $0.0152. It is created by a combination of the middle line of one-day Bollinger Band, SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA200 on the four-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0159 (SMA50 daily) and psychological $0.0160.