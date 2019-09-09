EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.

EOS/USD, the technical picture

Notably, a sustainable move above $3.80 helped to improve the short-term technical picture. The next strong barrier awaits us on approach to psychological $4.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $4.57 (the highest level since the beginning of August) and $5.00 with a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA200 daily located on approach.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin (BTC) started Monday with a strong sell-off. The first digital asset dropped to an intraday low of $10.083 before recovering towards $10,121 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has lost nearly 3% since the beginning of Monday and 3.6% on a day-on-day basis. Considering that the bearish sentiments remain strong we may see another assault at critical $10,000 pretty soon. Bitcoin dominance slipped to $69.8% from 71%.