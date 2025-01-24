Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogelon, XRP & Coinbase – European Wrap 24 January

Dogelon Mars pumps more than 85%, whales dump 128 billion coins and realize a profit
Dogelon Mars (ELON) price continues its rally on Friday after rallying more than 18% this week. On-chain data shows that ELON whale wallets realized profits during the recent surge. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation of the dog-theme meme coin, targeting double-digit gains ahead.
XRP lose steam, risks 20% decline despite Donald Trump's presidential executive order
Ripple's XRP declined 3% in the early trading hours on Friday as on-chain and technical indicators signify that bulls are losing steam.
XRP showed no signs of recovery despite the positive developments of US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to establish a Presidential Working Group on digital assets.
Coinbase CEO urges governments to hold Bitcoin as strategic reserve
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has declared Bitcoin a "better form of money" than gold, citing its scarcity, portability, and divisibility as key advantages. Armstrong believes Bitcoin’s market cap, currently around $2 trillion, could surpass gold’s $18 trillion within 5 to 10 years. He has urged governments to allocate a portion of their gold reserves to Bitcoin, arguing it is a stronger store of value and a more modern asset for strategic reserves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP poised for corrections
Bitcoin hovers around the $103,300 level on Friday after rising almost 2% this week. Ethereum finds support around its key level; a firm close below this would lead to a correction, while Ripple price edges slightly down on Friday after rallying 4% this week.
XRP risks 20% decline despite Trump's crypto executive order
Ripple's XRP declined 3% on Friday as on-chain and technical indicators signify that bulls are losing steam. XRP showed no signs of recovery despite the positive developments of US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to establish a Presidential Working Group on digital assets.
SEC revokes controversial rule preventing banks from custodying crypto
The SEC revoked the controversial SAB 121 rule, which prevented banks and financial institutions from custodying crypto. The regulator introduced a new bulletin known as SAB 122, which allows financial institutions to manage clients’ crypto holdings.
Tron Price Prediction: TRX Whale demand surges 450% as Justin Sun reacts to Trump’s WLFI purchases
Tron price crossed $0.25 on Thursday, posting 13% gains this week. On-chain data shows institutional traders have been buying an unusual amount TRX since Trump’s inauguration. Is TRX price on the verge of another leg up.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.