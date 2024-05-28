Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Bitcoin – European Wrap 28 May

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) decline on Tuesday amidst bearish on-chain metrics, as seen on Santiment. On the other hand, Bonk (BONK) price rallies amidst bullish technical indicators on its daily chart.

DOGE has seen a decline in its active addresses, social dominance and transaction volume in the past 10 days. Similar observations are made in SHIB and BONK, per the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment’s data.

Ripple (XRP) holders have consistently realized losses on their XRP holdings on several occasions between May 18 and 28, as seen on the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. The altcoin’s social dominance remains nearly unchanged, signaling XRP’s relevance among market participants.

XRP holders await further developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit.

The crypto market capitalisation is down 0.8% in 24 hours to $2.55 trillion. Bitcoin is losing 0.7%, Ethereum is down 1.1%, and the top altcoins are changing between -0.9% (Toncoin) and +1.1% (Solana).

Bitcoin's hashrate updated a record after the fourth halving. The index reached 676 Eh/s now. The moving average of BTC hashrate over the last 7 days exceeded 650 Eh/s, having reached 659 Eh/s at the beginning of the week. Bitcoin miner capacity increased after the halving, although the opposite was expected.