TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Litecoin & Bitcoin — American Wrap 10 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Litecoin & Bitcoin — American Wrap 10 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE curving out path to $0.28, but low retail demand remains a concern

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoin majors, trading above $0.25 on Friday, supported by improving risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin (LTC) offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Its technical outlook leans bearishly after correction from the record high of $126,199, reached on Monday. Key drivers of the pullback can be attributed to profit-taking and a sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptomarket.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin bulls defend key support range between $120,000 and $121,000 as ETF inflows absorb selling pressure. Ethereum tests the 50-day EMA support as ETF inflows diminish, suggesting growing risk-off sentiment.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low. 

The buyback trend in the cryptocurrency market – Using Wall Street’s oldest trick in the book

The buyback trend in the cryptocurrency market – Using Wall Street’s oldest trick in the book

Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Aave, and multiple other cryptocurrency projects are repurchasing their tokens to limit the available supply. Stock buyback options have been a critical measure for Wall Street players as a sign of confidence. 

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.