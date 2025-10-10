Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Litecoin & Bitcoin — American Wrap 10 October

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoin majors, trading above $0.25 on Friday, supported by improving risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin (LTC) offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Its technical outlook leans bearishly after correction from the record high of $126,199, reached on Monday. Key drivers of the pullback can be attributed to profit-taking and a sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptomarket.