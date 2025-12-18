Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Pump.fun – Asian Wrap 18 December

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades in the red on Thursday, following a 4% decline on the previous day. The DOGE supply in profit declines as large wallet investors trim their portfolios. Derivatives data shows a surge in bearish positions amid declining retail interest. The technical outlook for Dogecoin indicates bearish bias as DOGE breaks below April’s low, targeting $0.1000.

Cardano (ADA) price trades in the red, slipping below $0.37 on Thursday after correcting more than 7% so far this week. The ongoing pullback could deepen further as ADA’s social dominance declines and dormant wallet activity rises, suggesting bearish sentiment among traders. On the technical side, deteriorating momentum indicators suggest further downside.

Pump.fun edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Thursday, extending the 10% decline from the previous day. The meme coin launchpad token approaches the support trendline connecting the November 17 and 21 lows, part of a falling wedge pattern. If PUMP marks a decisive close below the S1 Pivot Point at $0.002000, it would confirm the bearish breakout. The declining trend in PUMP could find support at the October 10 low at $0.001496 or the S2 Pivot Point at $0.001051.