TRENDING:
BoE Interest Rate
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Pump.fun – Asian Wrap 18 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Pump.fun – Asian Wrap 18 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE breaks key support amid declining investor confidence

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades in the red on Thursday, following a 4% decline on the previous day. The DOGE supply in profit declines as large wallet investors trim their portfolios. Derivatives data shows a surge in bearish positions amid declining retail interest. The technical outlook for Dogecoin indicates bearish bias as DOGE breaks below April’s low, targeting $0.1000. 

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA dips below $0.37, hitting two-month low as bearish momentum builds

Cardano (ADA) price trades in the red, slipping below $0.37 on Thursday after correcting more than 7% so far this week. The ongoing pullback could deepen further as ADA’s social dominance declines and dormant wallet activity rises, suggesting bearish sentiment among traders. On the technical side, deteriorating momentum indicators suggest further downside.

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, SPX6900, Bittensor slide further with double-digit losses

Pump.fun edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Thursday, extending the 10% decline from the previous day. The meme coin launchpad token approaches the support trendline connecting the November 17 and 21 lows, part of a falling wedge pattern. If PUMP marks a decisive close below the S1 Pivot Point at $0.002000, it would confirm the bearish breakout. The declining trend in PUMP could find support at the October 10 low at $0.001496 or the S2 Pivot Point at $0.001051.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE breaks key support amid declining investor confidence

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE breaks key support amid declining investor confidence

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades in the red on Thursday, following a 4% decline on the previous day. The DOGE supply in profit declines as large wallet investors trim their portfolios. Derivatives data shows a surge in bearish positions amid declining retail interest.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA dips below $0.37, hitting two-month low as bearish momentum builds

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA dips below $0.37, hitting two-month low as bearish momentum builds

Cardano (ADA) price trades in the red, slipping below $0.37 on Thursday after correcting more than 7% so far this week. The ongoing pullback could deepen further as ADA’s social dominance declines and dormant wallet activity rises, suggesting bearish sentiment among traders.

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, SPX6900, Bittensor slide further with double-digit losses

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, SPX6900, Bittensor slide further with double-digit losses

Pump.fun (PUMP), SPX6900 (SPX), and Bittensor (TAO) are leading the losses in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours amid total liquidations of over $500 million. The retail segment alleges institutional manipulation amid an early-morning Bitcoin sell-off routine in the US market.

Bitcoin, Ethereum whipsaw sparks heavy liquidations amid accusations of market manipulation

Bitcoin, Ethereum whipsaw sparks heavy liquidations amid accusations of market manipulation

The crypto market whipsawed on Wednesday as top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), quickly reversed gains from the early American session.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.