Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 7 March

Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded by seized Bitcoin assets, aiming to secure the US’s digital asset future. Critics argue that the order is little more than a rebranding of existing government holdings, with no new acquisitions or significant impact on Bitcoin's market. Supporters, however, believe the initiative will legitimize Bitcoin, influencing global financial strategies and encouraging other nations to follow suit by setting up their own reserves.

Solana (SOL) price stabilizes and trades around $142.8 at the time of writing on Friday after falling nearly 20% this week. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko raised concern about SOL as part of the US Crypto Strategic Reserve on his social media X. On Thursday, Yakovenko said that in his “order of preference,” there would be “no reserve.”

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure and continues its decline, trading around $88,900 at the time of writing on Friday and falling over 5% this week. BTC uncertainty and volatility spikes liquidated $1.67 billion this week as the first-ever White House Crypto Summit takes place on Friday. AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks announced President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

