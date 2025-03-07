Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 7 March

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and White House Crypto Summit support BTC recovery?
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure and continues its decline, trading around $88,900 at the time of writing on Friday and falling over 5% this week. BTC uncertainty and volatility spikes liquidated $1.67 billion this week as the first-ever White House Crypto Summit takes place on Friday. AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks announced President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
Solana’s co-founder says ‘No Reserve’ to SOL as a part of Trump’s Crypto Strategic Reserve
Solana (SOL) price stabilizes and trades around $142.8 at the time of writing on Friday after falling nearly 20% this week. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko raised concern about SOL as part of the US Crypto Strategic Reserve on his social media X. On Thursday, Yakovenko said that in his “order of preference,” there would be “no reserve.”
Trump signs executive order for strategic Bitcoin reserve amid market debate
Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded by seized Bitcoin assets, aiming to secure the US’s digital asset future. Critics argue that the order is little more than a rebranding of existing government holdings, with no new acquisitions or significant impact on Bitcoin's market. Supporters, however, believe the initiative will legitimize Bitcoin, influencing global financial strategies and encouraging other nations to follow suit by setting up their own reserves.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP struggle despite Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve order
Bitcoin price extends its decline, trading around $87,000 on Friday after falling more than 7% so far this week. Ethereum and Ripple prices declined nearly 15% and 16% respectively despite Trump signing an executive order to create the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on Thursday.
Litecoin price tumbles below $100 as XRP and ADA take center stage for White House Summit
Litecoin price dipped below the $100 mark on Thursday, losing 22% in the past week as markets reacted to updates to US trade tariffs and speculation surrounding White House Crypto Summit to be held on Friday.
Bitcoin News Today: President Trump confirms new BTC policy, Sacks blames Democrats for 195,000 BTC sell-off
Bitcoin price dipped 5% to hit $85,000 on Monday as skittish sentiment around US Trade policy and Non-Farm Payrolls data introduced fresh volatility ahead of the White House Crypto Summit. However, a recent Bitcoin Strategic reserve announcement from Trump's Crypto Czar David Sacks could spark more gains.
Trump signs executive order to create US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as crypto summit attracts top industry leaders
AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed on Thursday President Trump's executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and a list of key crypto industry figures attending the White House Crypto Summit.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
