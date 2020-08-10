Tezos Market Update: XTZ/USD remarkable rally stalls under $4.00, what next?
Tezos consistently falls after an impressive price that topped $3.80. A monthly high was formed at $3.88 before a reversal came into the picture. The Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased selling pressure with losses hitting two key levels: The ascending channel support and a minor drop under the short term support at $3.60.
Cosmos Price Forecast: ATOM/USD goes ballistic eyeing $6.00 critical level
Cosmos is towering above the cryptocurrency landscape with impressive gains on Monday. The Asian session has been laced with consistent gains to the extent the price has broken above $5.50 key level. In the last 24 hours, ATOM/USD accrued over 18% in gains. However, a reversal took place before hitting the critical level at $6.00.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD plunges from new all-time high, can $12.00 support hold?
Chainlink had been one of the most intriguing altcoins in the market over the last few weeks. In addition to acting in tandem with the generally bullish cryptocurrency market, LINK/USD went the extra mile to trade a new all-time high ($14.50).
