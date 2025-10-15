Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Ripple & SEC – American Wrap 15 October
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK risks 15% decline amid continued deleveraging
Chainlink (LINK) extends its decline, trading at above $18.00 on Wednesday amid volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. Since Monday, the oracle token has lost 10% of its value, reinforcing the prevailing bearish outlook.
XRP bears hold the fort as sell-off lingers
Ripple (XRP) is facing overhead pressure, trading below $2.50 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border money transfer token recovery attempt in the wake of last week's flash crash was rejected at around $2.63 on Monday, affirming the short-term bearish outlook.
Backpack expands to SEC-registered tokenized stocks with superstate partnership
Crypto exchange Backpack said it is adding SEC-registered U.S. equities to its trading platform with Superstate, the blockchain finance startup led by Compound founder Robert Leshner.
