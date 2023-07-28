Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Bitcoin & Apecoin – American Wrap 28 July

Chainlink price recovers fueled by large transactions, whale accumulation
Chainlink witnessed a surge in transactions and accumulation by large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, over the past two weeks. These bullish on-chain metrics of LINK can explain the altcoin’s price hike over the last 14 days. Chainlink ranks among the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and the token is leading the pack of altcoins this alt season in July.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can BTC reach $40k or $25k first?
Bitcoin price continues to show no signs of directional bias in the short term. But in the mid-to-long term outlook, BTC could trigger a minor downtrend that could lead to an extension of the 2023 bull run.
ApeCoin price likely to pull back as on-chain metrics flip bearish
ApeCoin, one of the largest metaverse tokens in the ecosystem, is struggling to recover as the selling pressure on the asset seems to be on the rise. The ERC-20 governance and utility token’s on-chain metrics have flipped bearish this week, signaling that a further pullback in APE price is likely.
ApeCoin supply on exchanges climbs steadily, indicating an increase in selling pressure. The metaverse token witnessed a decline in its social dominance and daily active address count, suggesting lack of interest among market participants.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
Binance files motion to dismiss US CFTC lawsuit, calls it agency overreach
Binance responded to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against the exchange and its executives Changpeng Zhao and Samuel Lim in a recent filing.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.