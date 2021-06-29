Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Tezos, Chainlink — Asian Wrap 29 June

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since June 3 without any substantial higher highs, suggesting that the bears are plaguing the markets. As ADA trades inside a tight range, it consolidates between two converging trend lines and anticipates a massive breakout.
Cardano price was trading above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.47 until mid-June. However, this changed as ADA slid below it on June 18. Since then, the Cardano price action has been in the form of lower highs and higher lows, indicating a tightening of the range.
Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ boasts solid support, pursues higher prices
Tezos price is attempting to rebound from the second test of the May low in five days, but the bid has not been overwhelming, reflecting a tentativeness to engage XTZ while altcoins remain trendless. However, if a strong volume profile reinforces price strength, the digital token has the support to rally almost 30% from price at the time of writing.
Tezos price fell 75% from the May 7 high of $8.41 to the May 23 low of $2.42, matching the average decline for the altcoins. Interestingly, XTZ did not trigger an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), and it did not reach an oversold condition during last week’s test of the May low.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK in a balancing act as chart and on-chain metric diverge
Chainlink price successfully holds the May 23 low but does not register an oversold reading or generate substantive investor interest, thereby raising some doubt about the end of the correction. LINK faces notable overhead resistance moving forward, lending some credibility to the cautious outlook in this post.
Chainlink price declined just over 70% from the May 10 high of $52.99 to the May 23 low of $15.00, placing it around the average for cryptocurrency corrections.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
CAKE could jump 35% if the crypto market cooperates
PancakeSwap price action has not differed from the general trend of altcoins, a big May sell-off followed by a restrained consolidation and then a final plunge on June 21-22 to test or undercut the May low.
Tezos boasts solid support, pursues higher prices
Tezos price is attempting to rebound from the second test of the May low in five days, but the bid has not been overwhelming, reflecting a tentativeness to engage XTZ while altcoins remain trendless.
Chainlink in a balancing act as chart and on-chain metric diverge
Chainlink price successfully holds the May 23 low but does not register an oversold reading or generate substantive investor interest, thereby raising some doubt about the end of the correction.
Polygon to plunge below $1
MATIC price is stuck in consolidation. The 55-day moving average places a cap on Polygon. If Bitcoin or other majors will dip, MATIC will follow the trend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.