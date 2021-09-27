Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Shiba Inu & Polkadot — Asian Wrap 27 Sep

Having faced rejection just shy of the $34 mark on a couple of occasions, Polkadot (DOT) bears are tightening their grip, as a fateful week draws to an end. Polkadot price is set to book a second consecutive week of losses, as the crypto market sentiment remains undermined by the latest PBOC crackdown.

Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market , Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. In doing so, SHIB price maintains this week’s range trade, consolidating the corrective pullback from three-month tops of $0.00000950.

Cardano price is once again on the slippery slope this Sunday, kicking off a new week on the wrong footing, as ADA bulls lack follow-through recovery momentum. ADA/USD staged a temporary reversal on Saturday after Friday’s wild moves, which lead to a test of the $2 psychological magnate.

