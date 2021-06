Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, SafeMoon & Polkadot — Asian Wrap 16 June

Polkadot price welcomed the Coinbase Pro announcement, delivering the highest daily volume for a positive day since May 26 and the largest daily gain since May 24. The resulting spike above the 200-day SMA was a bullish development, but it faded when DOT pressed against a longstanding barrier. The outlook is neutral, waiting for further catalysts to overcome the notable resistance.

SafeMoon price was engulfed in a period of indecision as it drifted lower in a multi-week descending channel. The existence of the firm upper channel boundary and the magnet effect of a falling 50 four-hour SMA blocked any directional clues for SAFEMOON. The resounding break with the channel and magnet effect has positioned the rookie cryptocurrency to entertain a rally to the 200 four-hour SMA and beyond.

Cardano price resolved a symmetrical triangle to the downside on June 11 and has wedged calmly higher, discovering resistance at the declining 50 twelve-hour SMA. 2018 high is critical support on weakness and is the only significant obstacle between ADA and a test of the May 19 low. The outlook is aligned with caution until there is a declaration of intentions by the green token.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.