Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ripple & UniSwap – American Wrap 14 April

Uniswap price marks an 11% recovery in 48 hours, boosted by heavy buying among whales
June 13 marked a key milestone in the crypto ecosystem’s history. After engaging in la ong legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple successfully got Hinman's emails publicly released. XRP price hit a peak of $0.5649 on Tuesday before pulling back to $0.5015 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
XRP price settles above $0.50, wiping out gains from Hinman documents release
The release of the Hinman documents, a key element of Ripple’s defense against the SEC, led to a temporary bounce in XRP price but the initial euphoria faded on Wednesday even as many experts consider that the documents could help the payment giant in its lawsuit with the US financial regulator.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.
Coinbase request for SEC rulemaking delayed for four months, citing a “weak claim”
Coinbase (COIN) request for the United States SEC to expedite its rulemaking concerning digital asset trading has been met with massive disappointment.The financial regulator demanded a 120-day waiting period before a determination.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.