- Cardano price fall reduced the value of the altcoin by more than 27% last week.
- The chances of recovery are more likely than ever as ADA has seemingly bottomed out.
- Whales, too, are opting to pull back until then, as their volumes have slipped by 30% in two weeks.
Cardano price has steadied significantly after the drawdown it witnessed in the days before. The impact of the crash was severe enough to trigger fear in ADA investors. But with the market hitting the lows it is presently at, these investors might find some confidence in the fact the only way from here is up.
Cardano price set up for recovery
Cardano price is trading at the $0.27 area after noting a 27% decline in the span of a week starting June 5. Although the market is stable at the moment, the bearish momentum built up following the crash has led to ADA being significantly oversold.
ADA/USD 1-day chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell into the oversold zone below the 30.0 mark and hit a low of 20.53 at the cycle lows. The last time the indicator was at this level was back in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. The crypto market suffered a major crash back then due to the terrible macroeconomic conditions, but the current crash also includes the contribution of the regulatory crackdown.
Cardano RSI
Although the market took months to recover in 2020, the conditions might improve much more quickly this time around. Indications of the same are visible in the fact that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is currently at a yearly low. This metric is used to measure the profit/loss of the investors and whether or not there is room for a change in trend.
At the moment, the MVRV ratio is far into the “opportunity zone,” which historically is followed by a recovery in the price action. Usually, investors tend to accumulate at this time to book profits once the price climbs back. In the case of Cardano, the altcoin seems to have bottomed out, making a bounce the most likely scenario.
Cardano MVRV ratio
However, the price recovery may not find much support from the investors this time as ADA holders are reasonably spooked right now. Whale transaction volume, which peaked in May, has declined by nearly 30% in the last two weeks and is only expected to reduce further.
Cardano whale activity
Thus if the most important cohort of an asset steps back, not much can be expected from retail investors. Therefore, until Cardano price marks a decent recovery by climbing back above $0.35. The skepticism among investors might persist.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
XRP price settles above $0.50, wiping out gains from Hinman documents release
The release of the Hinman documents, a key element of Ripple’s defense against the SEC, led to a temporary bounce in XRP price but the initial euphoria faded on Wednesday even as many experts consider that the documents could help the payment giant in its lawsuit with the US financial regulator.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.
Coinbase request for SEC rulemaking delayed for four months, citing a “weak claim”
Coinbase (COIN) request for the United States SEC to expedite its rulemaking concerning digital asset trading has been met with massive disappointment.The financial regulator demanded a 120-day waiting period before a determination.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.