Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethereum & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 24 Feb

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA in a reversal mode as an accurate technical indicator flashes “buy”
Cardano price has been on a stellar rise toppling every all-time high in its path. However, the recent market sell-off has delayed its ascent at best. Despite a 30% drop, ADA bulls seem unwavering and are already pushing the price higher.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could rise 15% after the recent sell-off
Ethereum price went as low as $1,355 during the recent sell-off. However, a closer look reveals that aggressive buyers around the 2018 highs pushed ETH’s one-day close to $1,577. As a result, ETH could see its market value increase shortly.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bounces off make or break level but bears aren’t out of the woods
DOGE/USD holds on to the previous bounce-off key SMA while picking up bids near 0.0480 during early Wednesday. The altcoin recently picked up bids as RSI bounces off oversold territory. RSI recovery from oversold area backs the latest run-up.
LTC/BTC Price Analysis: M-formation to lure in the bulls
LTC/BTC is offering the potential for an upside opportunity as the price meets a demand area and is due for a correction. The following is an analysis of the daily chart and a bearish impulse of six consecutive lower lows, highs and bearish closes.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.