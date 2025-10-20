TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 20 October
FXStreet Team

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets. The technical indicators also suggest the potential for a deeper correction targeting levels below $0.60.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Technical signals forecast a rebound in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe

Dogecoin holds steady above $0.19000 at press time on Monday, following the 5% gains from two consecutive days of recovery. The meme coin approaches the $0.20000 psychological level after bouncing off the $0.18527 support formed on October 11. If Dogecoin’s recovery reclaims the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.22021, it could extend the rally to the centre Pivot Point level at $0.24818. Furthermore, it could avoid an impending Death Cross pattern between the 50-day and 200-day EMA.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,950 on Tuesday and declined 7.36% by Friday. However, BTC found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $106,453 on Saturday and recovered by 2.22% the next day. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC hovers at around $108,700. If BTC continues its price correction and closes below the $106,453 support, it could extend the decline toward the October 10 low of $102,000.

FXStreet Team

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) bounce off the support floor formed earlier this month after the $19 billion broader market liquidation wave on October 10. Technical signals point to waning supply pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to regain bullish momentum, hovering around $107,800 on Monday after a 5.49% drop last week. Ethereum (ETH) slips below the key $4,000 level, hinting at further downside risks, while Ripple (XRP) also trades under pressure as momentum continues to weaken.

Mantle (MNT, Zcash (ZEC), and Bittensor (TAO) outpace the broader cryptocurrency market after a recovery on the weekend, nearly offsetting Friday’s decline. Technically, the recovery run in MNT, TAO, and ZEC is a rebound, keeping the price reaction on a knife-edge.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.