Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 29 January

BNB Price Forecast: Shows signs of weakness as development activity reaches its lowest level in four months
BNB (BNB) faces rejection from its previously broken ascending trendline around $686 on Wednesday, hinting at a downturn ahead. The technical outlook suggests a bearish move as its momentum indicators show weakness. Moreover, Santiment’s data shows that BNB’s development activity reached its lowest level in four months, reflecting waning confidence in its blockchain projects.
Czech central bank considers billions in Bitcoin reserves
Czech National Bank Governor Aleš Michl proposes investing billions in Bitcoin, aiming to diversify reserves and make CNB the first major central bank to hold it.
Czech National Bank Governor Aleš Michl is pushing for a historic move—investing billions of Euros in Bitcoin as part of the country’s public reserves, according to the Financial Times.
Ethereum as a canary in the coal mine
The crypto market is not yet showing sustained growth. The positive momentum seen on Tuesday morning was replaced by selling pressure. The cryptocurrency market quickly recovered to the $3.50 trillion level, where it consolidated after reaching the $3.6 trillion mark late last week.
