Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 17 October

The cryptocurrency market trades in the red with BNB (previously known as Binance Coin), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) leading the losses in the top altcoins list. Over the last 24 hours, total liquidations exceeding $1 billion amid a market pullback signal a massive wipeout of bullish-aligned traders, similar to what was seen last week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets. Despite the pullback, analysts believe the correction could present a medium-term buying opportunity as market conditions stabilize and funding rates normalize.

Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum (ETH) dropping to $3,700 and Ripple (XRP) sliding below a key support at $2.22. The total market capitalization is down 6% over the past 24 hours to $3.76 trillion after peaking at $4.38 trillion on October 7, according to CoinGecko.