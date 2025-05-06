Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bittensor, Cardano & Solana — Asian Wrap 6 May

Solana (SOL) traded above $145 on Monday after DeFi Development Corporation revealed progress in its plan to acquire a Solana validator business for $3.5 million. The company claims that this move will allow it to self-stake all its Solana holdings and claim the staking rewards as part of its revenue.

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.650 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling nearly 6% over the last two days. On-chain data supports the bearish thesis, as funding rates are negative and network activity is falling. The technical outlook suggests a correction, as the momentum indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) show bearish signs.

The broader cryptocurrency market is in a consolidation rut, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above $94,000. However, select Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens, including Bittensor, Akash Network and Saros, have remained steady in the last 24 hours. This positive outlook on AI tokens comes a day after United States (US) President Donald Trump attended the “Crypto & AI Innovators Dinner,” hosted by MAGA Inc. Bittensor (TAO), the token powering a robust decentralized network for collaborative machine learning, exchanges hands at $366 at the time of writing on Tuesday, down nearly 3% on the day but holding onto gains accrued in the past 24 hours.

