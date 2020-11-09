Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market remains sluggish, breakout seems imminent

The cryptocurrency market was relatively slow-moving over the weekend for most of the digital assets. However, some selected altcoins like Aave sustained the uptrend, as reported earlier by FXStreet. Bitcoin also made a comeback from the support confirmed at $14,500. Read more...

Yearn.Finance Price Analysis: YFI whales are ready to dump the token

Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers recently. The 40th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $500 million topped at $17,700 on Saturday, November 7, and retreated to $14,700 by the time of writing. Despite the price decrease, it is 5% higher on a day-to-day basis. In the past seven days, the token has gained over 34%. Read more...

Bitcoin SV multisig mechanism gets hacked, user loses nearly $100,000

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Bitcoin SV is changing hands at $164. The coin with the current market capitalization of $3 billion has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis amid the recovery from the recent low of $146 hit on November 4. The coin has been locked in a range of $150-$180 since the beginning of September. Read more...