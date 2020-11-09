Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market remains sluggish, breakout seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market was relatively slow-moving over the weekend for most of the digital assets. However, some selected altcoins like Aave sustained the uptrend, as reported earlier by FXStreet. Bitcoin also made a comeback from the support confirmed at $14,500. Read more...
Yearn.Finance Price Analysis: YFI whales are ready to dump the token
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers recently. The 40th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $500 million topped at $17,700 on Saturday, November 7, and retreated to $14,700 by the time of writing. Despite the price decrease, it is 5% higher on a day-to-day basis. In the past seven days, the token has gained over 34%. Read more...
Bitcoin SV multisig mechanism gets hacked, user loses nearly $100,000
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Bitcoin SV is changing hands at $164. The coin with the current market capitalization of $3 billion has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis amid the recovery from the recent low of $146 hit on November 4. The coin has been locked in a range of $150-$180 since the beginning of September. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uphold to sue Cred after lending service firm filed for bankruptcy
The trading platform Uphold plans to sue the lending platform Cred for a failure to inform the first one about the financial issues that eventually led the company to bankruptcy.
Bitcoin SV multisig mechanism gets hacked, user loses nearly $100,000
The hackers exploited Bitcoin SV network vulnerability to steal the assets of a user. The Chinese media outlets report that at least one user lost 600 BSV, $97,000, due to the hack attack.
Crypto market remains sluggish, breakout seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market was relatively slow-moving over the weekend for most of the digital assets. However, some selected altcoins like Aave sustained the uptrend, as reported earlier by FXStreet.
AAVE ready for the ultimate rally to $80
Aave broke down extensively following the migration from LEND. Support established at $26 shifted the bulls’ focus to recovery from seeking a market bottom. The first week of November was yielding for the cryptoasset as it culminated in gains above $50.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.