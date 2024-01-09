Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap & Cosmos – European Wrap 9 January

Bitcoin Spot ETF applicant BlackRock is ready to get the show on the road, amends S-1 filing within 24 hours
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates to attract capital. Bitwise Invest offers the lowest fee at 0.24%, while GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
While market participants anticipate the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve one or many spot Bitcoin ETF applications by the January 10 deadline, the founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce said that the regulator is likely to delay the decision on the securities product.
Uniswap price could plummet as UNI held on exchanges exceeds $420 million
Uniswap (UNI) has had a tough start of the year despite the open source project’s announcement that it successfully facilitated $1.7 billion in swaps on January 3. Despite this statistic, UNI price has fallen by around 20% in a week, along with a decline in active addresses and volume since the beginning of the year.
Cosmos community votes on proposal to push ATOM toward zero minimum inflation
The Cosmos (ATOM) community is voting on a proposal to set the minimum inflation rate at 0% a month after approving to reduce the maximum inflation level to 10%. Inflation is the reduction in the underlying asset's value as its circulating supply increases.
The Cosmos community has until January 23 to decide for or against the request.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: Despite room for 31% gains, ADA might find it difficult to rally again
Cardano price noted a significant increase followed by a sharp fall towards the end of December. While it was an expected course of action from the altcoin, the present scenario dictates that the bearishness may not have completely waned off even though there is still room for growth for ADA.
Dogecoin price could reclaim above $0.09000 with a possible 10% recovery in play
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks propped up for a recovery after a prolonged downtrend. It comes as the market looks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with hope, that the financial regulator will approve the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Binance Coin price hovers around $300, unbothered by the potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval
Binance Coin price reacted to the changing crypto market in a way that was both unexpected and surprising. The exchange token noted another slight dip, even as the rest of the market awaits the spot Bitcoin ETF approval from the SEC.
Sei price could rally 20% as SEI bulls mount a comeback
Sei (SEI) price topped out after a massive rally beginning late November when the multi-month consolidation exhausted. Bearing the brunt of an overbought asset, SEI pulled back as the bulls took a breather, and are now making a comeback that could see the cryptocurrency reclaim its peak and potentially record a higher high.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).