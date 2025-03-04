Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Trump & Cryptos – American Wrap 04 March

Crypto Today: Pi Coin rallies, BTC, XRP hold key levels, as Made-in-USA assets lose $63B on Trump tariff woes
Bitcoin price stabilizes above the $82,000 support level, down 13% from the local top of $95,000 recorded after Trump’s crypto strategic reserve announcement in the weekend.
Bitcoin slides below $90K: Buying opportunity or warning sign?
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies surged over the weekend after President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve, boosting Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). However, Bitcoin has since retreated to around $83,720, raising questions about the sustainability of the rally.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $84,000 as US Crypto Strategic Reserve hype fades
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline on Tuesday, trading around $83,900 and erasing its weekend gains. US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the Crypto Strategic Reserve on Sunday was turned into a short-term “buy the rumor, sell the news” event and wiped 289,815 traders with over $978.62 million in the past 24 hours.
