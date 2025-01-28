Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & Crypto – European Wrap 28 January

Bitcoin recovers above 100k, what’s driving BTC, and is a rise above 109k coming?
Bitcoin has recovered from yesterday's brief spike below 100k, which saw it lose $130 billion in market cap, and it is currently trading at 103K.
During Monday’s DeepSeek tech stock rout, Bitcoin fell to a low of 97,750 as it tracked the tech sector lower. However, its swift recovery from a key technical support is encouraging. Traders bought the dip, helping Bitcoin rise over 5.7% from its low point, outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
Sui and Ondo Price Forecast: SUI and ONDO bears eye for double-digit crash
Sui (SUI) and Ondo (ONDO) prices hover around $3.90 and $1.33 on Tuesday after declining recently. Both altcoins could be poised for a double-digit crash ahead as Sui technical indicators show bearish momentum, while ONDO funding rates are negative.
The crypto market withstood the sell-off
On Monday, the cryptocurrency market partially recovered from the initial decline, regaining about 2/3 of the lost value. As a result, the cryptocurrency market capitalisation increased by 4.3% from the previous day and, by the start of trading in Europe, stands at $3.52 trillion. This is still below the level of the previous weeks when capitalisation hovered around $3.6 trillion.
