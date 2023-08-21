Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar & Shiba Inu — Asian Wrap 21 August

Shiba Inu enthusiasts and supporters were disappointed when Shibarium briefly paused block production after its launch on August 16. Shortly thereafter, rumors started circulating about how the developers messed up, causing millions of Ethereum (ETH) to be stuck on the blockchain. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, in a recent blog updated plans on how the Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium will move ahead.

The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a temporary conclusion on July 13, with a partial win for Ripple. As a result, XRP price rallied 100%. But now that the US Securities and Commission Exchange (SEC) is back and looking to file an interlocutory motion, XRP token could be in trouble. The same is already being reflected in the chart, which has propelled XLM to the front.

Bitcoin (BTC) futures product was listed as a product by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in December 2017. Since then, CME’s BTC futures data has been crucial to identifying institutional flow and interest, among other things. Regardless, the daily chart for BTC now shows three unfilled gaps, two at the top and one at the bottom.

