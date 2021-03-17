Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin & Stellar Lumens $ Chain Link – Asian Wrap 17 Mar

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC recovery has legs to retake $58,000

BTC/USD bulls catch a breather around $56,300 during the early Wednesday after the previous day’s stellar recovery from 21-day EMA and an ascending trend line from February 28. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar sets perfect conditions for a 60% rally

XLM price advance from mid-November 2020 to the February 13 high of $0.6083 was framed by three impulsive waves of 200%, 270%, and 170%, yielding an overall gain of 670%. Another bullish impulse of this nature could see Stellar rise to new yearly highs.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK is at risk of a 24% correction

Chainlink price has had a difficult time trying to slice through the $31.50 resistance barrier over the past month. But the most recent rejection could have serious ramifications. The $25.70 support is critical for the bullish thesis in the short-term.