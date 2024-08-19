Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Ethereum – European Wrap 19 August

Bitcoin price stabilizes around $58,000; bearish outlook remains intact
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $58,000 on Monday, down 0.7% on the day and extending the consolidation phase between $57,000 and $62,000 seen in the past ten days. From a technical perspective, the bearish thesis still prevails as BTC struggles to overcome key resistance levels and momentum indicators look weak. Still, investors’ behavior and data about miners’ recent activity suggest a decline in selling pressure, providing some support to the main crypto asset.
Solana could make double-digit gains for three reasons
Smart contract blockchain Solana (SOL), a key competitor for Ethereum,has noted a 150% increase in its stablecoin supply, largely driven by increasing DeFi opportunities, liquidity and lending protocols and expansion of projects from Ethereum ecosystem to Solana.
Vitalik Buterin moves 400 Ethereum, ETH hovers around $2,600
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the crypto ecosystem, moved ETH to a crypto mixer, early on Monday. The mixer is known to effectively prevent malicious actors and protect user privacy.
Buterin mover over $1.06 million in Ether to a new wallet address per data from an on-chain tracker. The transfer comes at a time when ETH is reeling from the crypto crash of early August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What Bitcoin did this week and what to expect from BTC
Bitcoin hovers around key psychological support at $60,000 on August 18, at the time of writing. Data from IntoTheBlock shows that Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds recorded nearly $13 million in net flows during the week.
Indian authorities crackdown on $145 million crypto extortion case involving Bitcoin and Litecoin
India’s money-laundering investigator authority, the Enforcement Directorate tracked down and detained an individual Shailesh Bhatt in connection with a $145 million crypto extortion case.
Polygon confirms September 4 migration of MATIC to POL, here’s what to expect
Polygon, the largest Ethereum scaling solution announced that MATIC token will migrate to POL on September 4. The new token will replace MATIC as a native gas and staking token for the Polygon Proof-of-Stake network.
Dogecoin whales surge by 50% in 30 days, here’s what this means for DOGE
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem noted a surge in whale wallet holdings. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock show a 50% increase in the count of wallet addresses holding over 10 billion DOGE.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.