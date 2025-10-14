Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Crypto – European Wrap 14 October

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades below $112,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday as it struggles around a key resistance zone. Weakness in BTC comes amid the rising US-China trade conflict, which further supports a bearish view and triggers a risk-off sentiment in the market. Moreover, the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an outflow of over $320 million on Monday, signaling cautious sentiment among institutional investors. Market participants now turn their focus to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which could spark fresh volatility across risk assets, such as Bitcoin.

Solana (SOL) price trades below $200 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after facing rejection from the key resistance zone. The broader crypto market came under pressure as escalating US-China trade tensions fueled risk aversion among investors. Technical indicators for SOL hint at a possible short-term correction, with price action suggesting that a dead-cat bounce scenario may be unfolding.

Bitcoin (BTC) faces increasing volatility, falling below $112,000 on Tuesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are extending losses alongside BTC, with ETH trading around the $4,000 level and XRP below the $2.50 short-term resistance.