Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Crypto – European Wrap 10 September

Bitcoin price recovers, breaking above $56,000 resistance level
Bitcoin (BTC) trades just above $57,000 on Tuesday after gaining almost 4% on Monday, buoyed by mild ETF inflows, increasing whale buying activity during price dips, a long-to-short ratio above one, and increasing stablecoin holdings on exchanges.
Solana on-chain metrics suggest rising activity and declining fees, supporting bullish outlook
Solana (SOL) price could be set for a rally as the altcoin’s on-chain activity has increased significantly in the last thirty days. The Ethereum-competitor chain has observed a steep decline in transaction fees and a rise in daily active addresses, likely driving higher demand for SOL and Solana-based assets among crypto market participants.
Cautious rebound in cryptos
The turnaround in sentiment on the US markets saw the crypto market capitalisation rise by 3.2% in 24 hours to reach $2 trillion. However, it is too early to talk about a reversal in growth, as this level could prove resistant to intensified selling. The Cryptocurrency Sentiment Index rose to 33, the highest since late August, but is still in the 'fear' zone.
Solana could rally as Breakpoint conference approaches
With ten days to the Solana Breakpoint annual conference, the Solana network is experiencing heightened network activity. According to data from Artemis, Solana witnessed its highest single-day daily active address (DAA) growth on Tuesday after adding over 5.4 million new addresses.
Why Ethereum ETFs are underperforming amid rising ETH exchange reserve
Ethereum is up 1% on Tuesday as ETH exchange-traded funds continue underperforming with another day of outflows. The weak flows in ETH ETFs may be due to their historically weak Q3 performance.
ENS rallies following integration on PayPal
ENS Labs, the team behind the web3 domain naming system Ethereum Name Service, announced today that it has integrated its naming solution into PayPal and Venmo. Users of both platforms can now transfer their cryptocurrency using a domain name instead of a wallet address.
XRP trades at $0.53 but could gain from Ripple stablecoin, analyst claims
Ripple stablecoin prepares for launch in the next few weeks, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse. RLUSD could benefit XRP through stablecoin gas transaction activity, says analyst. XRP trades at $0.53, corrects slightly on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.