Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 27 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears seeking a discount from old support

The crypto has corrected some of the latest bearish moves, but not even in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as of yet. Bulls can aim for between a 50-61.8% Fibo retracement from where bears will be looking for old support to act as a resistance. In doing so, markets will be on the lookout for the next bearish impulse.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD fails to extend bounce off 10-day SMA

Ripple fades bounce off 0.4581 while declining to 0.5240, down over 2% during early Friday. The crypto major slumped the previous day, before bouncing off-late SMA. However, failures to extend the corrective recovery join the RSI conditions that ease from the overbought region to keep the sellers hopeful.

Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI looks ready to regain lost ground, bulls target $25,000

Following a significant retracement that has sent the price of Yearn.Finance below $21,000, it would seem that it is on the cusp of an upward trend. After trading in treacherous zones for a while, technical indicators show that the digital asset might not remain there for long.