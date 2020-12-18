Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 18 Dec

Bitcoin's bull run sends the options market to new record highs
With the growing euphoria accompanied by Bitcoin's clear breakout above previous all-time highs, different financial products related to this asset are now witnessing higher trading volume than ever before. Daily traded volume for Bitcoin options has just breached the $1 billion mark for the first time.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP’s fundamentals grow strong but it seems poised to retrace
The breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in the need for remittance services within the last few months. It appears this development may add to the fundamental factors that will cause XRP price to skyrocket. Technical analysis also strengthens the case of an imminent rally for the remittance token.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI prepares for a 27% upswing as technicals flip bullish
Yearn.Finance is on the cusp of losing the most expensive cryptocurrency title after Bitcoin embarked on the adventurous journey to hit new all-time high after new all-time high. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token trades around $26,700 while Bitcoin appears to hold at $23,100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP’s fundamentals grow strong but it seems poised to retrace
The breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in the need for remittance services within the last few months. It appears this development may add to the fundamental factors that will cause XRP price to skyrocket.
If Tether falls the whole cryptocurrency market could go down with it
Tether, the biggest and the most widely used stablecoin in the market, may prove to be too big to fail. What will happen to the cryptocurrency market if Tether goes broke or gets banned by authorities? How will Tether's problems affect the bigger market, or will they pass ...
Bitcoin's bull run sends the options market to new record highs
With the growing euphoria accompanied by Bitcoin's clear breakout above previous all-time highs, different financial products related to this asset are now witnessing higher trading volume than ever ...
Here are multiple ways to minimize your cryptocurrency taxes
Despite cryptocurrencies being decentralized, users still need to pay taxes. There are several ways people can reduce their taxes, and the best thing about it is that it’s completely legal. If you are a long-term trader or holder, you should ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.