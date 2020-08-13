Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tron – Asian Wrap 13 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls aim for $11,600, but strong resistance restricts movement

BTC/USD has gone up from $11,568.60 to $11,596 as bulls continue to flirt around the $11,600 line. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels at $12,300 and $11,615. The $12,300-level has the Previous Month high.

Ripple Technical Analysis: Bullish recovery starts after two bearish days

XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two bearish days, taking the price up from $0.2822 to $0.2850. The buyers aim for the $0.29 resistance level as the price keeps trending in a downward channel formation. The relative strength index (RSI) keeps trending horizontally around 62.50, right next to the overbought zone.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD creeps back above the $0.02-line

TRX/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Tuesday. The price has gone up from $0.0199 to $0.0203. In the process, the price has crept back into the upward channel formation. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish.