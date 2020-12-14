Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 14 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC eyes records highs amid a symmetrical triangle, focus on Sunday’s close

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) staged an impressive bounce from almost two-week lows of $17,578 on Saturday. The most favorite crypto coin fell a hairline short of testing the $19K barrier amid a buying spree witnessed across the crypto board.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears stay hopeful inside two-week-old falling channel

XRP/USD drops to 0.5092 during the early trading hours of Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps Friday’s downbeat mood inside a descending trend channel formation established since November 29. With the RSI conditions far from oversold, XRP/USD sellers can keep the reins inside the bearish formation.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM is breaking out, primed for 40% rally towards 0.2300

Stellar Lumens is primed for a massive upswing against Tether, as a key technical breakout looks imminent on the 12-hour time frame. XLM/USDT is on the verge of confirming a descending triangle breakout on the given timeframe, having breached the falling trendline resistance at 0.1626.