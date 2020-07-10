Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 10 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD movement limited by strong support and resistance levels

BTC/USD went down from $9,236.72 to $9,216.61 in the early hours of Friday. The price is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,200, respectively. The $9,300 resistance level has the 15-min Previous High.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.2–level following bearish price action

XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has dropped below the overbought zone, following a brief flirtation.

Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bears look to negate Thursday's gains

XLM dropped from $0.0906 to $0.0868 so far this Friday as the bears took control following four consecutive bullish sessions. The price has dropped below the $0.09-level and is looking to fall back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band.