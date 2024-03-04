Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & PEPE – European Wrap 4 March

Bitcoin NodeMonkes NFT collection sees massive spike in demand by whales
Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a resurgence in the non-fungible token narrative with NodeMonkes, a collection of pixelated NFTs on the BTC blockchain. The popularity of the 10,000 NFT collection is driven by interest from Bitcoin whales, whose buying interest is supporting the rapid increase of the project’s market capitalization.
NodeMonkes is driving a Crypto Punk-like frenzy as the Bitcoin Ordinals trading market sees a massive spike in transactions, users and trade volume. The interest from Bitcoin’s large wallet investors has pushed pixelated Ordinals collection NodeMonkes to the top three NFTs, by market capitalization.
XRP price eyes $0.70 target, attorney states Ripple’s influence on the altcoin is on a decline
XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Attorney Bill Morgan, a Ripple proponent, believes that it is likely that Ripple’s influence on XRP price declines as its store of the altcoin reduces. Further, the escrow set up by the payment remittance firm could make XRP supply more predictable, likely reducing negative impact on XRP price.
PEPE price rallies 26% on Monday, likely driven by whale accumulation
PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, observed double-digit gains on Monday. The meme coin rallied to a high of $0.00000755 hours ago and the frog-themed cryptocurrency is being accumulated by whales.
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain reveals that large wallet addresses have recently accumulated PEPE in large volumes. A whale withdrew 184.4 billion PEPE tokens worth $1.02 million at the time, from Binance, early on Monday. The entity is sitting on an unrealized gain of $155,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE refuses to let WIF have all the fun
Dogecoin is leading meme coins north, even though Dogwifhat is outperforming it. With DOGE defending the gains, the upside potential remains alive and the meme coin could reclaim its March 2 peak. If Dogecoin price loses the $0.1356 support, it could weaken the bullish thesis, paving the way for an extended fall.
Celo price confirms breakout after CELO L2 migration details
Celo price broke out 15% on March 1, when the network executed its migration to Layer 2. CELO continues to hold above $1.1172, increasing the odds for a further upside. A break and close below $1.1022 would produce a lower low, provoking a continued drop.
Ethereum Price Prediction: The long game could see ETH climb 30%
Ethereum price has defended its range low of $884.51 since early 2021 while the $4,485.32 peak capped the upside. If ETH manages to close above $3,602.43, it could catalyze a continuation to the January 2021 peak. A break and close below the midrange of the channel at $2,684.92 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
GMX price could make a 50% climb as GMX’s daily chart is governed by a bullish pattern
GMX price has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe. GMX could make a 49% climb if the price manages a daily candlestick close above $59.64 bullish. A break and close below $50.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook.