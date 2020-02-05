Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & NEO - Asian Wrap 05 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls try to take control following three consecutive bearish days

BTC/USD dropped from $9,273.15 to $9,162.50 this Tuesday, charting a third straight bearish day. The buyers started strong in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up slightly to $9,177.15. The daily confluence detector shows us a strong resistance level on the upside at $9,230.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD enters the overbought zone and may face bearish correction

XRP/USD is on course of charting its fifth straight bullish day going up from $0.267 to $0.27 in the early hours of Wednesday. For the last four days, the price has been trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that the asset is overpriced.

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD continues to flex bullish muscles in a Bitcoin bear market

NEO is bulls seem to be unbothered by the bear pressure going around the market. It is has corrected upwards almost 2% on the day. Moreover, the bulls are not afraid to poke on the bears in their fight for a break above the resistance at $12.50.