Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Monero - Asian Wrap 21 Oct

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD brushes shoulders with $8,300, where to next?

Bitcoin bears finally gave in to the advances of the buyers on Sunday towards the end of the American session. The world’s largest crypto spiked making a comeback above $8,000 after testing $7,800.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD lock-step trading hinders progress

Ripple bulls are pushing for recovery after a brief dive towards the $0.28 support area. On the upside, movement above $0.30 has proved to be unsustainable. The sellers are largely in control especially with the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart inching closer to the 100 SMA.

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD breaks away from the rest

The cryptocurrency market is mostly in red. However, a few selected cryptocurrencies led by Monero (XMR) are in the green. XMR has broken away from the rest with a remarkable bullish move that has seen in gain more than 1% on Sunday.