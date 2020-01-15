Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD retreat could be necessary for recovery to $9,000 - Confluence Detector
Bitcoin went crazily bullish for almost two days this week. The surge saw Bitcoin price rise to levels not reached since last November. For now, BTC/USD is dancing at $8,615 after losing 2.26% of its value on Wednesday.
The confluence tool places the initial hurdle at $8,652. This zone is home to a cluster of key indicators, including the Bollinger Band daily upper, previous high 15-minutes, SMA five 15-mins, SMA ten 15-mins and the Bollinger Band 15-mins middle. The indicators converge to form the most prominent resistance. Therefore, if broken, Bitcoin could easily tackle the medium strong resistance at $8,742 in readiness for a fly past $9,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD capitalizes on the global cryptocurrency bulls' run
Ripple's XRP, now the 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours. The coin touched the highest level of 2020 at $0.244 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2323 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with the global cryptocurrency market, driven by a strong wave of bullish sentiments.
Litecoin Price Analysis: What are the odds of LTC/USD smashing above $60?
Litecoin, alongside, most of the cryptocurrencies in the space is dealing with increasing selling pressure. The selling activity appears to be a reflex action after the cryptos surged above key resistance zones to post new 2020 highs. Litecoin, for example, has grown significantly from the levels at the beginning of August under $40 to brush shoulders with the resistance at $60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin may retreat further before another run to $9,000
Bitcoin passed several important barriers and hit $8,900 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,643, down 2% since the beginning of the day.
